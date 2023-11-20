iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

