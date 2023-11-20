iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,457,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

