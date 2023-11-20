Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.