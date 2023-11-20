Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Holdings Lowered by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

