Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $86.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $86.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

