International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 353,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 150.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 46.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.38 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

