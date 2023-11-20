Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $11.00 or 0.00029604 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $157.98 million and $7.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,360,619 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

