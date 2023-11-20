HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $12,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

