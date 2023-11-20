Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

AMAT opened at $148.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

