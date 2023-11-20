Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,623 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calix worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. Calix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

