Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.