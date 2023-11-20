Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.85.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

GPN stock opened at $112.05 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

