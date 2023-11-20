Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.9 %

GIL stock opened at C$48.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$35.76 and a 12 month high of C$49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$320,862.06. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

