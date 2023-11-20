General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

