Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 150.2% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

