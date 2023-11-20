Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,361 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

