Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GGLS opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

