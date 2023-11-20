Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $9,004,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CHIQ stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

