First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,152,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 600,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

