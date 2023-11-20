First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

