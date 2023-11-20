First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 770,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $150,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $155.02 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

