Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

FMN stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $111,676.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,181,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,118.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,190 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $111,676.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,118.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,147 shares of company stock valued at $310,346.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

