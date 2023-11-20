Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $460.00 at Raymond James

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $455.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.00.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Everest Group stock opened at $396.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $318.03 and a 52 week high of $410.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 55.6 EPS for the current year.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.