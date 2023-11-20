Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $159,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 790,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.