Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,813,852. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TENB opened at $39.48 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.