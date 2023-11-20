Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,453 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

