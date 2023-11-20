Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

