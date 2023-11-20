Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KBR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR Announces Dividend

NYSE KBR opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.