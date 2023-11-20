Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $184.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

