Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EXG opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

