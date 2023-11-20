Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EVG opened at $10.12 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

