Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

