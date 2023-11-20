Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,736.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,516,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,185.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 225,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,470 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund ( NYSE:EVM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.