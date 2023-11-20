DraftKings’ (DKNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

DKNG stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,674 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 172,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

