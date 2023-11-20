Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,225 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $145,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Stock Up 2.3 %
B stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Insider Activity at Barnes Group
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 14,565 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- DigitalOcean rises on AI-powered infrastructure service demand
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.