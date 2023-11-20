Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 130,261 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of ODP worth $153,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ODP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ODP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ODP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ODP opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

