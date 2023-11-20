Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $145,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB opened at $59.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Several analysts have commented on PB shares. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

