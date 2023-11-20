Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $141,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

