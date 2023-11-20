Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 56,441 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $157,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.