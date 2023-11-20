Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,757 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,431 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $142,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $133.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.