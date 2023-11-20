Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,911 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $148,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $123.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

