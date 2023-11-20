Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $156,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $224.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

