Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,313,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $150,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

