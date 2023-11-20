Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $160.96 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $160,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

