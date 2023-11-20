Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $160.72 Million Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $160,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,079,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODG opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MODG. Bank of America cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $382,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

