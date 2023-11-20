Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.71 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $158,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 109,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 117,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

