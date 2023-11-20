Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $156.13 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $156,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 616.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE L opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

