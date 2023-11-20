Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.65 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $143,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.