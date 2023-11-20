Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.84 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $142,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

