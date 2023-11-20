Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $141.86 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,452,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $141,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

